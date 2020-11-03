Raveena Tandon congratulates Amrita Rao Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to congratulate newbie parents Amrita Rao and Anmol, as they became proud parents to a baby boy on November 1. The actress shared on Twitter, “Congratulations @rjanmol and @AmritaRao. Lot’s of love and blessings for the little one and lots of happiness to you both!” Several B-town celebs have showered Amrita and Anmol with a lot of love, as they welcomed their first born. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

