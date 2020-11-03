Shekhar Suman reacts to France killings Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

After Bollywood actors reacted to the reports of killings in France, actor Shekhar Sumar took to his Twitter account to question the silence of the film industry on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Calling the industry celebs ‘namakool psuedo’, he wrote, “France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha.” 👓 View full article

