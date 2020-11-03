Lil Pump Joins The Stage With Trump, Gets Called 'Lil Pimp' Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Woops.



*Lil Pump* joined the stage at Donald Trump's final pre-election rally - only for the Republic candidate to get his name wrong.



The rapper caused a furore by showing his support for the President's re-election campaign, *turning up to the rally wearing a MAGA cap*.



Invited onstage, Donald Trump inadvertently rubbished the rapper's contributions - by referring to him as Lil Pimp.



The slip seemingly went unnoticed by the politician, by Lil Pump didn't look too pleased.



Lil Pump - or indeed Lil Pimp - isn't the only diminutive rapper to have shown support for the Republican; controversially, *Lil Wayne has also been in favour of his candidacy*.



Watch the viral moment below.



