Lil Pump Joins The Stage With Trump, Gets Called 'Lil Pimp'
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Woops.
*Lil Pump* joined the stage at Donald Trump's final pre-election rally - only for the Republic candidate to get his name wrong.
The rapper caused a furore by showing his support for the President's re-election campaign, *turning up to the rally wearing a MAGA cap*.
Invited onstage, Donald Trump inadvertently rubbished the rapper's contributions - by referring to him as Lil Pimp.
The slip seemingly went unnoticed by the politician, by Lil Pump didn't look too pleased.
Lil Pump - or indeed Lil Pimp - isn't the only diminutive rapper to have shown support for the Republican; controversially, *Lil Wayne has also been in favour of his candidacy*.
Watch the viral moment below.
