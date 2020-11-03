Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amrita Rao on her newborn son: Can't stop staring at my baby's face

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy on the morning on November 1, Sunday. The couple is excited and it seems both of them can't get enough of their firstborn.

"I can't stop staring at my baby's face and my husband Anmol's priceless expression of joy. I'm still in a state of wonderment. Yay, I am a 2020...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this