Who is Winning in Michigan? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Who is Winning in Michigan? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All DayThe race is on in Michigan. Here are the latest polling results, and the vote totals as they come in for this key battleground state.
News video: 'Stop the vote!' Trump supporters demand vote to be stopped in Michigan where Trump is losing amid baseless allegations of fraud

'Stop the vote!' Trump supporters demand vote to be stopped in Michigan where Trump is losing amid baseless allegations of fraud 00:46

 Supporters of Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan on Wednesday, November 4, to stop counting of ballots, and clashed with police as Trump's re-election bid dwindles with the Wolverine state be

