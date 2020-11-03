Global  
 

Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All Day

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Who is Winning in Nevada? The Latest 2020 Election Info and Vote Totals, All DayThe race is narrowing fast in Nevada. Here are the latest polling results, and the vote totals as they come in for the battleground state.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Election 2020: Nevada ballot question votes as of Wednesday morning

Election 2020: Nevada ballot question votes as of Wednesday morning 01:35

 13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland looks at the vote totals for the Nevada ballot questions as of Wednesday morning. The election department has said not to expect new numbers until Thursday morning. Check ktnv.com/Election2020 for the latest.

