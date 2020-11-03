Brian Kilmeade Fawns Over Trump For Final Rally Spree: ‘Even Your Biggest Detractor Would Be in Awe of That’ Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade fawned over President Donald Trump's work ethic following his final rally spree before Election Day -- telling him that even his "biggest detractor would be in awe of that." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mediaite Brian Kilmeade Fawns Over Trump For Final Rally Spree: ‘Even Your Biggest Detractor Would Be in Awe of That’ https://t.co/Hm2FMt4edH 32 minutes ago

