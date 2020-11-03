Brian Kilmeade Fawns Over Trump For Final Rally Spree: ‘Even Your Biggest Detractor Would Be in Awe of That’
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade fawned over President Donald Trump's work ethic following his final rally spree before Election Day -- telling him that even his "biggest detractor would be in awe of that."
Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade fawned over President Donald Trump's work ethic following his final rally spree before Election Day -- telling him that even his "biggest detractor would be in awe of that."
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this