US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump mocks Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jay-Z for supporting Joe Biden

DNA Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020, a speech by Donald Trump, mocking Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Jay-Z, has been going viral
News video: Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist'

Lady Gaga fires back at Trump Campaign labeling her an 'anti-fracking activist' 01:11

 Lady Gaga’s plan to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden has riled up Donald Trump and his campaign.

