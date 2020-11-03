Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Erupts Over Trump-Tweeted Montage of Trump Dancing to YMCA

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Twitter Erupts Over Trump-Tweeted Montage of Trump Dancing to YMCATwitter users delivered mixed but very strong reaction to a video montage of President Donald Trump dancing to The Village People hit YMCA — which Trump himself tweeted Tuesday morning along with the message “VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!” The video was first posted by a  pro-Trump twitter account and really took off after Trump posted it. VOTE! VOTE! […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidential Polls 2020: Trump Vs Biden, who will be the next US President|Oneindia News

The most awaited elections in the entire world begins. Election Day in the United States is officially under way. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:28Published
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus: 'We Love What They Did' [Video]

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Supports Pro-Trump Caravan That Swarmed Biden Bus: 'We Love What They Did'

In videos posted on Twitter, a group of cars and pickup trucks — many adorned with large Trump flags — can be seen riding alongside the campaign bus on Friday, and at times boxing it in, as it..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump caravans snarl traffic on Garden State Parkway, Mario Cuomo Bridge [Video]

Trump caravans snarl traffic on Garden State Parkway, Mario Cuomo Bridge

Trump caravans snarl traffic on Garden State Parkway, Mario Cuomo Bridge

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Showed a Montage of Trump Dancing Badly to ‘YMCA’ for Some Reason (Video)

Tucker Carlson Showed a Montage of Trump Dancing Badly to ‘YMCA’ for Some Reason (Video) Donald Trump has made a habit out of playing “YMCA” by the Village People at the end of his rallies. He’s been caught on camera dancing very badly, his...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

Sir_Frank_B

Frank RT @deaconpunnett: I will never tire of watching MAGA-types celebrating a gay tribute to anonymous sex. I applaud Mike Pence for resisting… 2 minutes ago

deaconpunnett

Ian Punnett, Jesuit Voodoo Trickster I will never tire of watching MAGA-types celebrating a gay tribute to anonymous sex. I applaud Mike Pence for resi… https://t.co/r2zX4L3xyh 4 minutes ago

GDijkhuyzen

Dr.Grace Patricia B.Dijkhuyzen Unrest Erupts Over Police Killing of Black Man Near Portland https://t.co/p8vCkn6m9q The senseless killings of BLAC… https://t.co/fKmS97weTY 3 days ago

Terrae0218

Woman Veteran Reining Hell🔥 🚫DM Cruz sounds like Trump in Trump's 1st debate.. ‘Who the Hell Elected You?!’ Ted Cruz ERUPTS on Jack Dorsey in Sena… https://t.co/SncMlvOCq9 4 days ago

NGDGUP

WLT Who the***is ⁦@SenTedCruz⁩ but a Trump***kisser who has no problem obstructing s black president and suppress… https://t.co/NuCD6YeaT3 5 days ago

WorksGrill

The Cheesesteak Guy Clearly ⁦@tedcruz⁩ wants to keep trump propaganda going. #RememberInNovember Texas! ‘Who the Hell Elected You?!’ T… https://t.co/7jgQB8TaRf 6 days ago

vote_Trump__

#MAGA2020 #BackTheBlue #TrumpPence2020 RT @dcexaminer: Violence erupts in Philly after police shoot and kill a black man who refused to drop a knife while approaching officers.… 1 week ago