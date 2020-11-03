Global  
 

Here's Why Travis Scott Really Deleted His Instagram Account

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Travis Scott deleted his Instagram account this week and fans were wondering if he did so because he was heavily trolled for his brown Batman Halloween costume. A source is now speaking out and confirming he did not delete his account because of the backlash to his costume, but rather because he is “focusing on [...]
