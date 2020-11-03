Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Voting Message Amid 2020 Election

E! Online Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Election Day 2020 is here and Taylor Swift is using her platform to spread an important message. On Nov. 2, the pop star took to Twitter in a final attempt to urge everyone to get up and vote....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message

Eminem gives Joe Biden the thumbs up to use Lose Yourself anthem for last-minute voting message 00:55

 Rapper Eminem has given U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Biden permission to use his classic 8 Mile track for a new campaign ad, which debuted on Monday, on the eve of the general election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Lent One of Her Songs to the Biden Campaign [Video]

Taylor Swift Lent One of Her Songs to the Biden Campaign

It's the first time she's allowed one of her songs to be used in a campaign ad.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:49Published
Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections [Video]

Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections

Presidential campaigns today seem to be massive, well-oiled machines. But that doesn't mean American election history is without its oddities. For example, the Farmers Almanac says President Zachary..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:38Published
Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message [Video]

Demi Lovato praises Taylor Swift's 'authentic' political message

Demi Lovato has praised celebrities such as Taylor Swift for sharing their political views after debuting her anti-Trump song Commander in Chief.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Tweets about this