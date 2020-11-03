Global  
 

Michigan AG Says Flint Voters Are Getting Robocalls Urging Them to ‘Stay Home’ on Election Day and Vote Tomorrow

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Michigan AG Says Flint Voters Are Getting Robocalls Urging Them to ‘Stay Home’ on Election Day and Vote TomorrowVoters in Flint, Michigan have been receiving false information from robocalls urging them to "stay home" on Election Day due to long lines at the polls.
