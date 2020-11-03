|
Michigan AG Says Flint Voters Are Getting Robocalls Urging Them to ‘Stay Home’ on Election Day and Vote Tomorrow
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Voters in Flint, Michigan have been receiving false information from robocalls urging them to "stay home" on Election Day due to long lines at the polls.
