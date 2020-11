Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting Kylie Cosmetics on U.S. election day



Kylie Jenner has been slammed by fans after she promoted her make-up brand on Election Day in the U.S. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 12 hours ago

Acts of kindness at the polls: KC woman spends Election Day passing out treats to people in line



Acts of kindness at the polls: KC woman spends election day passing out treats to people in line Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:34 Published 12 hours ago