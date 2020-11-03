Joe Biden Visits Son Beau's Grave Site on Election Day 2020
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church to visit the grave of the late Beau Biden on Tuesday (November 3) in Wilmington, Delaware. The 77-year-old candidate also spent his Election Day morning going to mass at the church. Beau died in 2015 from [...]
Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician..