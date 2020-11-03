Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Visits Son Beau's Grave Site on Election Day 2020

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and granddaughter Finnegan Biden arrive at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church to visit the grave of the late Beau Biden on Tuesday (November 3) in Wilmington, Delaware. The 77-year-old candidate also spent his Election Day morning going to mass at the church. Beau died in 2015 from [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Joe Biden starts Election Day at church, Beau's grave

Joe Biden starts Election Day at church, Beau's grave 00:23

 Joe Biden started Election Day with a visit to his church and his son Beau's grave.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans head to polls as tense campaign ends [Video]

Americans head to polls as tense campaign ends

Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
Lady Gaga Hit the Campaign Trail in Sky-High Platform Boots [Video]

Lady Gaga Hit the Campaign Trail in Sky-High Platform Boots

The higher the boots, the higher the polls?

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:48Published
As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles [Video]

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden makes final campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day

 After visiting his son's grave and attending church, former Vice President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a final push to win the...
CBS News

Biden begins his Election Day at Delaware church

 Joe Biden is starting Election Day with a visit to church - and his son, Beau. (Nov. 3)  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ulfatsanan

Ulfat Raza RT @AP: Joe Biden starts #ElectionDay with a visit to church — and the grave of his late son, Beau. Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early… 3 minutes ago

jimenezana

Anabella Stark, M.D. RT @thehill: Joe Biden visits son Beau's grave on #ElectionDay https://t.co/qUSvJ1NpQp https://t.co/PqjkenG4hV 12 minutes ago

Lord_Rhysand

Sandra RT @nypost: Joe Biden visits son Beau Biden’s grave on #ElectionDay https://t.co/gPdeukN1By https://t.co/00MiY25Vg5 22 minutes ago

Cheryl_0606

Cheryl RT @TODAYshow: Joe Biden visits son Beau's grave on Election Day morning https://t.co/Cd1ghXia7m 24 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller Joe Biden Visits Son Beau's Grave Site on Election Day 2020: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and granddau… https://t.co/jx49sqU1T5 47 minutes ago