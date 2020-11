Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Kalani Hilliker, who you may recognize for her stint on Dance Moms from 2014-2017, has officially endorsed Donald Trump for President. The 20-year-old reality star posted on Twitter on Election Day, “No matter who you’re voting for use your voice and vote!!! It’s your right!!! #Trump202020.” Following backlash, she followed that tweet up with, “Yes [...]