Jake Tapper Says Early Exit Polls Suggest an Electorate ‘More Amenable to the Biden Message’
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () According to early CNN exit polls, 53% of voters identified as female compared to 47% of the vote that have been cast by males. And CNN reports that 65% of people who have voted so far are white, which would be a drop of 6% from 2016.
Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn says the coronavirus pandemic and the economy were top of mind for about half of U.S. voters as they headed to the ballot box, according to an Edison Research exit poll on Tuesday.