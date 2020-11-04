Donald Trump Doesn't Have a Concession Speech Ready If He Loses The Election
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Donald Trump does not have a concession speech ready if he loses the election tonight. The 74-year-old President spoke to reporters and revealed that he doesn’t have any speech written right now – either a concession, or a victory speech. “No, I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” he shared after being [...]
President Donald Trump on Wednesday falsely claimed that he had won the U.S. election with millions of votes still uncounted. His Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning the contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states complete vote-counting over the next hours...
Supporters of Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit in Michigan on Wednesday, November 4, to stop counting of ballots, and clashed with police as Trump's re-election bid dwindles with the Wolverine state be