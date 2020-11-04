Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Gets Up at 5 A.M. to Vote on Election Day

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker reveals to her online devotees that she got up early in the morning to prepare for the election day and urges her online followers to vote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
News video: Election Day Bri

Election Day Bri

 election day 2020 Bri

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Wait For It': 'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Shares A Message To Voters On Election Day [Video]

'Wait For It': 'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Shares A Message To Voters On Election Day

Odom shared a video of his iconic "Hamilton" anthem "Wait For It" on Tuesday saying, "every American deserves to have their voice heard."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:45Published
Get To Know The Issues Colorado Voters Will Decide On [Video]

Get To Know The Issues Colorado Voters Will Decide On

The top issues that Colorado will vote on this Election Day.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:24Published
Funeral Home Owner Helping Coloradans Get To The Polls In Luxury Vehicle [Video]

Funeral Home Owner Helping Coloradans Get To The Polls In Luxury Vehicle

Some voters caught a ride to the polls in a limo on Election Day!

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Incumbent Dean Trantalis Defeats Kenneth Cooper For Fort Lauderdale Mayor

 Incumbent Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis held on to his mayoral post this Election Day.
cbs4.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show An Antifa Flyer Calling For Riots After Election Day?

 The flyer is a hoax that has been circulating online for since at least 2017
Daily Caller Also reported by •Newsybizjournals

U.S. Postal Service says it can’t meet judge’s order to sweep for undelivered mail-in ballots

 The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday said it could not meet a federal judge's order to sweep processing centers for undelivered mail-in ballots, arguing that doing...
Denver Post Also reported by •Newsy

Tweets about this