Aditya Narayan shares loved-up pic with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, reveals when they are getting married Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Aditya Narayan has officially announced his wedding to ladylove Shweta Agarwal and also said that he is taking a break from social media. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this