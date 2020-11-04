Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's Being "Bullied" for Unfairly Judging Kaitlyn Bristowe

E! Online Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
When it comes to judging on Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann Inaba has set the barre. However, not everyone is a fan of the television personality's critiques on the long-running...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Chrishell Stause Reacts To Kaitlyn Bristowe 'DWTS' Criticism

Chrishell Stause Reacts To Kaitlyn Bristowe 'DWTS' Criticism 02:53

 Although Chrishell Stause was eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" this week, she tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's "so proud" of what she accomplished. Plus, she reacts to the criticism Kaitlyn Bristowe has been receiving from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carrie Ann Inaba Says She 'Helped Push' Kaitlyn Bristowe to Be 'Extra Amazing' on DWTS [Video]

Carrie Ann Inaba Says She 'Helped Push' Kaitlyn Bristowe to Be 'Extra Amazing' on DWTS

Kaitlyn Bristowe received a standing ovation from the DWTS judge and received her first perfect score for her Britney Spears-inspired tango

Credit: People     Duration: 01:30Published
Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Hates' That Carrie Ann Inaba Experienced Bullying After 'DWTS' Critiques [Video]

Kaitlyn Bristowe 'Hates' That Carrie Ann Inaba Experienced Bullying After 'DWTS' Critiques

Ahead of Monday's episode of "Dancing With The Stars", Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke with ET Canada's Sangita Patel about judge Carrie Ann Inaba's critiques and why she doesn't condone the online trolling she..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:40Published
Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's Being Bullied For Kaitlyn Bristowe 'DWTS' Critiques [Video]

Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's Being Bullied For Kaitlyn Bristowe 'DWTS' Critiques

Carrie Ann Inaba is defending her "Dancing With The Stars" judging and claims that she's being "bullied" by Kaitlyn Bristowe's fans after she gave the "Bachelorette" star harsh critiques.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Carrie Ann Inaba Gives Kaitlyn Bristowe a Standing Ovation on Dancing With the Stars

 Another week of Dancing With the Stars, another nonsense bottom two. That show with the dancing stars aired yet another episode this week with a baffling bottom...
E! Online

'Dancing With the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she's 'bullied' by viewers

 "Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she was "bullied" online after criticizing Kaitlyn Bristowe's dance.
FOXNews.com