DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's Being "Bullied" for Unfairly Judging Kaitlyn Bristowe
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () When it comes to judging on Dancing With the Stars, Carrie Ann Inaba has set the barre. However, not everyone is a fan of the television personality's critiques on the long-running...
Although Chrishell Stause was eliminated from "Dancing With The Stars" this week, she tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel she's "so proud" of what she accomplished. Plus, she reacts to the criticism Kaitlyn Bristowe has been receiving from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
Ahead of Monday's episode of "Dancing With The Stars", Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke with ET Canada's Sangita Patel about judge Carrie Ann Inaba's critiques and why she doesn't condone the online trolling she..