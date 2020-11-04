Global  
 

'Whose Line Is It Anyway' actor John Sessions, comedian dies at 67

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Scottish actor and comedian best known for his role on the U.K. version of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway,' - John Sessions - died on Monday at his home in South London. His agency Markham, Froggatt & Irwin confirmed. He was 67.

According to Variety, Sessions appeared on several other British comedy shows, including 'Have I Got News...
News video: Actor and comedian John Sessions dies aged 67

Actor and comedian John Sessions dies aged 67 00:58

 Actor and comedian John Sessions has died at the age of 67. The star enjoyed acareer across TV, film and the stage. He was known for regular appearances onshows such as Whose Line Is It Anyway? and his work on Spitting Image.

