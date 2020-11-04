'Whose Line Is It Anyway' actor John Sessions, comedian dies at 67
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Scottish actor and comedian best known for his role on the U.K. version of 'Whose Line Is It Anyway,' - John Sessions - died on Monday at his home in South London. His agency Markham, Froggatt & Irwin confirmed. He was 67.
According to Variety, Sessions appeared on several other British comedy shows, including 'Have I Got News...
