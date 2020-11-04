Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea Handler Goes Topless With Just 'I Voted' Stickers on Her Breasts in Voting PSA - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Chelsea Handler is letting it all hang out on Election Day! The 45-year-old comedian took to her Instagram on Tuesday (November 3) to share a video of herself topless, with only “I Voted” stickers on her breasts, while encouraging fans to vote. “I have voted and want to make sure that you are voting today [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ami_tvdfan

ami_ RT @JustJared: Chelsea Handler is stripping down to talk to fans about voting: https://t.co/aQvNxhhatA 12 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Chelsea Handler is stripping down to talk to fans about voting: https://t.co/aQvNxhhatA 13 minutes ago