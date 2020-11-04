Chelsea Handler Goes Topless With Just 'I Voted' Stickers on Her Breasts in Voting PSA - Watch! Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Chelsea Handler is letting it all hang out on Election Day! The 45-year-old comedian took to her Instagram on Tuesday (November 3) to share a video of herself topless, with only “I Voted” stickers on her breasts, while encouraging fans to vote. “I have voted and want to make sure that you are voting today [...] 👓 View full article

