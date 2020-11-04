Ewan McGregor Masks Up In Between Scenes on 'Simply Halston' Set in New York City

New York City Board Of Elections Official: A Lot Of The Criticism Is Unfair



The Board has been roundly criticized for issues including long lines, especially during early voter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:19 Published 3 hours ago

Election 2020: Extensive Early Voting Eases Lines On Election Day In New York City



The story of this election turns out to be one of early voting. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33 Published 4 hours ago