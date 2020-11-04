Ewan McGregor Masks Up In Between Scenes on 'Simply Halston' Set in New York City
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Ewan McGregor is taking all the safety precautions as he films scenes for his upcoming movie, Simply Halston, in New York City on Monday afternoon (November 2). The 49-year-old actor wore a long black trench coat as he shot a few scenes in Central Park with co-star Rebecca Dayan, who wore a long faux fur [...]
On a busy Election day (November 3), a machine broke down for several hours in Ronkonkoma, New York, as many voters were eager to cast their vote had the process cast into chaos and had to wait for hou