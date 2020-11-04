Global  
 

Ewan McGregor Masks Up In Between Scenes on 'Simply Halston' Set in New York City

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Ewan McGregor is taking all the safety precautions as he films scenes for his upcoming movie, Simply Halston, in New York City on Monday afternoon (November 2). The 49-year-old actor wore a long black trench coat as he shot a few scenes in Central Park with co-star Rebecca Dayan, who wore a long faux fur [...]
Ewan McGregor Gets Into Character on Set of Netflix's 'Halston' Series

 Ewan McGregor suits up while filming a scene for the upcoming Netflix series Halston on Friday night (October 30) in New York City. The 49-year-old actor will be...
