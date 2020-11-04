CNN’s Jim Acosta Reports Trump Adviser Worried About Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and ‘Maybe’ Ohio
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta reports that at least one of President Donald Trump's advisers is concerned about the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and "maybe" even Ohio.
The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia...
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has won her Congressional race in Georgia. CNN reports that Greene is a businesswoman "known for espousing conspiratorial and bigoted views." She has promoted "Q," an..
The most awaited elections in the entire world begins. Election Day in the United States is officially under way. The spotlight is on the race for the White House between President Donald Trump, who is..
