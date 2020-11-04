Global  
 

CNN’s Jim Acosta Reports Trump Adviser Worried About Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and ‘Maybe’ Ohio

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
CNN’s Jim Acosta Reports Trump Adviser Worried About Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and ‘Maybe’ OhioCNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta reports that at least one of President Donald Trump's advisers is concerned about the key states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina — and "maybe" even Ohio.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History 00:36

 The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia...

