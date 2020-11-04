North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () The race in North Carolina has not been called yet, and right as Fox News projected it looks very good for *Joe Biden*, the New York Times "needle" showed something very different.
November 3rd, 2020 is election day.
The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election.
Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election Day.
Voting results from a state are not reported until the final poll in the state is closed.
GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham.
The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat.
