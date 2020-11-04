Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For StateThe race in North Carolina has not been called yet, and right as Fox News projected it looks very good for *Joe Biden*, the New York Times "needle" showed something very different.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: When Polls Closed On Election Day

When Polls Closed On Election Day 00:36

 November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election Day. Voting results from a state are not reported until the final poll in the state is closed. Voters...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger [Video]

Sen. Tom Tillis Holding His Own Against Democratic Challenger

GOP Sen. Tom Tillis is holding his own against challenger, Former State Senator Cal Cunningham. The two are battling over Tillis' North Carolina Senate seat. Business Insider say this election is one..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public? [Video]

Which state in the USA is the worst at wearing masks in public?

A new poll of 100 people from each state asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic and found some rather interesting data.According to the results, people from Wyoming and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

ToniBee1045

Toni Banks RT @CalebHowe: Fox v NYT Needle. https://t.co/BbUIuTCgQF https://t.co/WOdC96zsmv 2 minutes ago

iDougradio

Doug Kellett North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State… https://t.co/XXyAxxBuWq 36 minutes ago

CalebHowe

Caleb Howe Fox v NYT Needle. https://t.co/BbUIuTCgQF https://t.co/WOdC96zsmv 57 minutes ago

stevebartin

Steve Bartin RT @Mediaite: North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State https://t.co/… 57 minutes ago

soyelcangriman

El Cangrimán RT @CalebHowe: North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State https://t.co… 58 minutes ago

CalebHowe

Caleb Howe North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State… https://t.co/Ob7p1QOGJB 59 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite North Carolina Split: Fox Decision Desk and NY Times Election Needle Offer Wildly Different Forecasts For State https://t.co/f2Y1Yzfori 1 hour ago