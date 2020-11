Sean Hannity Falsely Claimed Ilhan Omar Engaged In Voter Fraud



Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity has pushed another baseless claim/ He has stated that Rep. Ilhan Omar engaged in voter fraud on Election Day. Omar's tweet about same-day voter registration was taken.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 24 minutes ago

'Wait For It': 'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Shares A Message To Voters On Election Day



Odom shared a video of his iconic "Hamilton" anthem "Wait For It" on Tuesday saying, "every American deserves to have their voice heard." Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:45 Published 1 hour ago