Telly Tattle: Juhi Parmar, Shakti Anand team up for the first time; Rashami Desai to make web debut
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () *Buddy talk*
Though they have been part of the television industry for over two decades, buddies Juhi Parmar and Shakti Anand are teaming up for the first time on Hamariwali Good News. They wonder why no producer cast them together. Ironically, on-screen their characters are at loggerheads.
