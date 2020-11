You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU



Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an ICU before recovering from COVID-19. CNN reports Christie issued a statement detailing the severity of his case. It also urged.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago Report: Chris Christie 'Knocked Back' But' 'Not Knocked Down'



Christie said the virus is scary, of course, and that he’s a prime target given his weight and a history of asthma, according to the newspaper. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:35 Published on October 6, 2020 Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump



President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Chris Christie are among a running list of people who tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:16 Published on October 5, 2020

Tweets about this