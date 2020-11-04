Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nate Silver: Biden Arizona Win Would Erase ‘Bad News’ For Democrats And Make ‘Trump Underdog Again’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
"If Arizona goes Biden, that really reverses not all the bad news that Democrats got earlier in the evening, but makes Trump an underdog again," Silver said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden wins Arizona, Protests in Portland|Oneindia News 01:57

 Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Arizona as the Associated Press projected, becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996.Democrat Party’s Ritchie Torres has made history by becoming the first openly gayBlack man elected to the US Congress. Demonstrators...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 [Video]

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden

As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this