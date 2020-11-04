Global  
 

Actor Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt pens heartbreaking note

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Last month in October, filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt had taken to her social media account to announce that Mehendi actor Faraaz Khan was battling for his life in the hospital. This is what she tweeted- "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." (sic) 

*The actor's family*...
