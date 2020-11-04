Actor Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt pens heartbreaking note

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence



Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago Zuber K Khan Talks About His Next Film On Sushant Singh Rajput



Actor Zuber K Khan is all ecstatic about his big upcoming release, a film that is made on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput called Nyaay: The Justice. the actor speaks on length about his.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 27:52 Published on September 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Pooja Bhatt mourns demise of Faraaz Khan Pooja Bhatt shared today that Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan passed away. In a social media post, Pooja wrote, “With a heavy heart I break the news that...

IndiaTimes 47 minutes ago



'Mehendi' actor Faraaz Khan dies after prolonged illness; Pooja Bhatt mourns his demise After seeing that his family has reached out for help, Salman Khan had come forward and paid his medical bills.

DNA 43 minutes ago





Tweets about this