Actor Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt pens heartbreaking note
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Last month in October, filmmaker and actor Pooja Bhatt had taken to her social media account to announce that Mehendi actor Faraaz Khan was battling for his life in the hospital. This is what she tweeted- "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well." (sic)
