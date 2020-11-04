Global  
 

Meghan Markle Officially Becomes First British Royal To Vote in The American Election

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Meghan Markle has made history once again by becoming the first member of the British royal family to vote in an American election. The 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex is American born and can make her voice heard through her vote, unlike her husband, Prince Harry. Their son, Archie, will also be able to vote as [...]
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election

Meghan Markle Is the First Modern Royal to Vote in a National Election 00:43

 The Duchess of Sussex is making royal history once again.

