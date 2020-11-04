Meghan Markle Officially Becomes First British Royal To Vote in The American Election

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources First Unitarian Universalist Church to host "Post Election Detox" event



First Unitarian Universalist Church to host "Post Election Detox" event Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:04 Published 8 hours ago First-time voters in Las Vegas share why this election is so meaningful



13 Action News reporter Alicia Pattillo caught up with some first-time voters in the Las Vegas valley between the ages of 19 and 48 years old who shared why this election is so meaningful to them. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:20 Published 9 hours ago Meghan Markle Makes British Royal Family History By Voting In US Election



The wife of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will make British royal family history as its first member to vote in the US presidential election. The Duchess of Sussex is an American citizen. The couple now.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this