WATCH LIVE: Trump Addresses Supporters From White House Amid Tight Race

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is expected to address the nation around 2:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning as the 2020 election with Vice President Joe Biden tightens up.
