Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Obscene’…’Dangerous’…’Patently False’: CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash Shred Trump for Tweet Claiming Dems Trying to Steal the Election

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
CNN anchor Jake Tapper and panelist Dana Bash shredded President Donald Trump after he tweeted out an outrageously false claim on Election Night that his campaign is “up BIG” and then vaguely accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL the election” by counting legally submitted ballots “after the POLES are closed [sic].” Counting ballots after the polls are closed […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election

You're Fired! Trump Suggests Fauci Out After Election 01:09

 President Donald Trump responds to supporters suggesting he fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

News 5's election night team coverage [Video]

News 5's election night team coverage

News 5 Cleveland provides team coverage of Election Day and election night with long lines of voters across Northeast Ohio, and Donald Trump in the lead in Ohio.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 22:16Published
US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News [Video]

US election 2020: Thrilling race as both Trump & Biden are neck & neck | Oneindia News

US is counting votes after a presidential election saw reportedly the largest turnout in the last century. In this bitterly fought presidential election Donald Trump is seeking a re-election and Joe..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:44Published
China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win [Video]

China watches US election closely for Trump or Biden win

Chinese leaders are watching the US election closely as ties between the superpowers have severely worsened because of President Donald Trump declaring a trade war on China.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:53Published

Tweets about this