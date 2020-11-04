‘Obscene’…’Dangerous’…’Patently False’: CNN’s Jake Tapper, Dana Bash Shred Trump for Tweet Claiming Dems Trying to Steal the Election
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
CNN anchor Jake Tapper and panelist Dana Bash shredded President Donald Trump after he tweeted out an outrageously false claim on Election Night that his campaign is “up BIG” and then vaguely accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL the election” by counting legally submitted ballots “after the POLES are closed [sic].” Counting ballots after the polls are closed […]
CNN anchor Jake Tapper and panelist Dana Bash shredded President Donald Trump after he tweeted out an outrageously false claim on Election Night that his campaign is “up BIG” and then vaguely accused Democrats of trying to “STEAL the election” by counting legally submitted ballots “after the POLES are closed [sic].” Counting ballots after the polls are closed […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this