ABC’s Matthew Dowd: I’d ‘Much Prefer to Be in Joe Biden’s Position Right Now’ Than Donald Trump’s Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

As the race tightened on Election Day, ABC News analyst Matt Dowd said he still would rather be Joe Biden than President Donald Trump on Tuesday night. 👓 View full article

