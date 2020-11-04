‘I’m Sorry, We’re Not Wrong’: Fox News Brings On the Head of Its Decision Desk to Defend Arizona Call Amid Uproar from Trump Camp
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
*Arnon Mishkin*, the head of Fox News' Decision Desk, appeared on the network's 2020 Election coverage in order to defend his heavily-disputed assessment that Arizona flipped for the Democrats.
