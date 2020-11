ユーリー RT @AP: Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware "we just have to be patient" in waiting for election results. Follow @AP for updates on th… 22 minutes ago Joey Fernandez RT @JonLemire: WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware 'we just have to be patient' in waiting for election results. 35 minutes ago DonaldTrumpsLiez RT @JustJared: Joe Biden gave an early morning speech to his supporters in Delaware, urging them to have patience as votes are counted htt… 38 minutes ago Left-wing Briefly Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware 'we just have to be patient' in waitin... Ready for your highlights:… https://t.co/FDWPN7LIxF 41 minutes ago Abdinoor Ali Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware "we just have to be patient" in waiting for election results.… https://t.co/5Vn3jwcbe5 45 minutes ago Benny 🇺🇸 RT @ladailynews: Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware ‘we just have to be patient’ in waiting for election results https://t.co/0y2BN820W… 50 minutes ago The Sun Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware ‘we just have to be patient’ in waiting for election results https://t.co/vuA6AC1DHF 56 minutes ago Daily Bulletin Joe Biden tells supporters in Delaware ‘we just have to be patient’ in waiting for election results https://t.co/BtdOmrxPsX 56 minutes ago