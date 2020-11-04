Global  
 

Donald Trump Claims Democrats are Trying to 'Steal the Election,' Twitter Flags the Tweet as 'Misleading'

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump has taken to Twitter on Election Night. Moments after Joe Biden took to the stage to speak with voters in Wilmington, the President took to Twitter to claim that Democrats are trying to “steal the election.” “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump

US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump 00:58

 Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Donald Trump's presidency asthey pick the next man in the White House.

