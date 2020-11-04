Donald Trump Claims Democrats are Trying to 'Steal the Election,' Twitter Flags the Tweet as 'Misleading'
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Donald Trump has taken to Twitter on Election Night. Moments after Joe Biden took to the stage to speak with voters in Wilmington, the President took to Twitter to claim that Democrats are trying to “steal the election.” “We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them [...]
