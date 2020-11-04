Global  
 

‘Dishonest and Despotic’: Trump Decried By Supporters and Critics For Speech Declaring Victory in 2020 Election

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
‘Dishonest and Despotic’: Trump Decried By Supporters and Critics For Speech Declaring Victory in 2020 ElectionPresident Donald Trump was decried by both liberals and conservative commentators after he declared victory in the 2020 election — and declared victory in states not yet called — at a press conference in the White House early Wednesday. Trump said it was “clear” he had won states like Georgia and North Carolina, which have […]
