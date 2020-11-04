‘Dishonest and Despotic’: Trump Decried By Supporters and Critics For Speech Declaring Victory in 2020 Election
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was decried by both liberals and conservative commentators after he declared victory in the 2020 election — and declared victory in states not yet called — at a press conference in the White House early Wednesday. Trump said it was “clear” he had won states like Georgia and North Carolina, which have […]
President Donald Trump was decried by both liberals and conservative commentators after he declared victory in the 2020 election — and declared victory in states not yet called — at a press conference in the White House early Wednesday. Trump said it was “clear” he had won states like Georgia and North Carolina, which have […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this