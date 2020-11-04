Global  
 

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Laments Election Results: Not a Blue Wave, Not Even a Ripple in a Pond

Wednesday, 4 November 2020
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and the rest of the Decision 2020 panel discussed how wrong the polls were about Election Day -- noting that not only was there not a blue wave, but there was not even a ripple.
