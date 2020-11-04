Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The 'Gold Digger' rapper, who earlier shared evidence that he wrote his own name as President in a ballot, has reacted to reports about early voting tallies.
