Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West Announces 2024 Presidential Run After Winning 57K Votes

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
The 'Gold Digger' rapper, who earlier shared evidence that he wrote his own name as President in a ballot, has reacted to reports about early voting tallies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Company He Keeps: Doug Collins Announces Roger Stone As His Campaign Surrogate [Video]

The Company He Keeps: Doug Collins Announces Roger Stone As His Campaign Surrogate

Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia is making a run for the Senate. He faces stiff competition from Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rafael Warnock, who has a significant edge over..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
Kanye West says God inspired him to run for president [Video]

Kanye West says God inspired him to run for president

Kanye West opened up about his 2020 presidential run in a new episode of the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Jennifer Aniston insists ‘don't be funny and vote for Kanye West for president' [Video]

Jennifer Aniston insists ‘don't be funny and vote for Kanye West for president'

Jennifer Aniston is urging fans not to be "funny" and vote for Kanye West in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

These Celebrities Seemingly Support Kanye West's Presidential Election 2020 Run

 Kanye West announced he was running for President in 2020 just a few months ago on July 4 and already he has a few celebrity supporters backing his quest. A few...
Just Jared


Tweets about this