German COVID-19 Experiment Finds Live Music Carries "Low To Very Low" Risk Of Spread Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The results have been published online...



A team of German scientists have found that live music carries a "low to very low" risk of spreading



The experiment took place earlier this year, with a team from* Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg *focussing on a variety of scenarios.



1400 volunteers descended on Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany for a highly unusual 10 hour performance, which featured German pop singer *Tim Bendzko*.



The results - chaired by Dr. Stefan Moritz, the head of the University’s clinical infectious diseases department - have now been *published online.*



The study simulated different environments across the 10 hour spell, and found that the risk of spreading coronavirus at indoor concerts is “low to very low” - providing the venue limits capacity, hygiene rules are followed, and good ventilation is secured.



Dr. Michael Gekle, one of the team’s researchers, commented in the New York Times: “There is no argument for not having such a concert... The risk of getting infected is very low.”



The study has yet to be peer reviewed - it should be noted that a 10 hour concert with restricted capacity isn't a 'normal' event, as we have become used to them.



Find the study in full *HERE.*



