Chris Christie Rips Trump’s ‘Bad Political Decision’ to Falsely Claim Election Victory: ‘No Basis to Make That Argument Tonight’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Before Trump spoke, Christie recommended on ABC News that Trump mimimic his opponent Joe Biden's sentiments that the 2020 presidential race isn't over yet through one night. When Trump said different, Christie shot back.
 Chris Evans labelled U.S. President Donald Trump a "come-to-life toilet" after he gave a headline-hitting speech on Thursday night in which he claimed the election had been rigged.

