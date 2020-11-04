Chris Christie Rips Trump’s ‘Bad Political Decision’ to Falsely Claim Election Victory: ‘No Basis to Make That Argument Tonight’
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Before Trump spoke, Christie recommended on ABC News that Trump mimimic his opponent Joe Biden's sentiments that the 2020 presidential race isn't over yet through one night. When Trump said different, Christie shot back.
