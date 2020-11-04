Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song 'Generation A'
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
“Say wait until tomorrow / Cos today is always strange...”
*Arcade Fire* shared new song 'Generation A' on a special TV broadcast last night (November 3rd).
The band previously stated their intention to *record a new album in Texas during the US elections*, a return to the studio for the Montreal-based outfit.
Escaping from their creative cocoon, Arcade Fire performed on Election Night with Stephen Colbert.
Unveiling new song 'Generation A', it's a stirring, swirling slice of anthemic indie rock, with Win Butler singing:
“Say wait until you’re older and you will understand / They say the generation’s coming / I don’t think they understand that I am not a patient man...”
Perhaps presciently given the current electoral confusion, he sang: “Say wait until tomorrow / Cos today is always strange...”
Catch 'Generation A' below.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
“Say wait until tomorrow / Cos today is always strange...”
*Arcade Fire* shared new song 'Generation A' on a special TV broadcast last night (November 3rd).
The band previously stated their intention to *record a new album in Texas during the US elections*, a return to the studio for the Montreal-based outfit.
Escaping from their creative cocoon, Arcade Fire performed on Election Night with Stephen Colbert.
Unveiling new song 'Generation A', it's a stirring, swirling slice of anthemic indie rock, with Win Butler singing:
“Say wait until you’re older and you will understand / They say the generation’s coming / I don’t think they understand that I am not a patient man...”
Perhaps presciently given the current electoral confusion, he sang: “Say wait until tomorrow / Cos today is always strange...”
Catch 'Generation A' below.
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Buy Clash Magazine
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this