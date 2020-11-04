Watch Arcade Fire Debut New Song 'Generation A' Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

“Say wait until tomorrow / Cos today is always strange...”



*Arcade Fire* shared new song 'Generation A' on a special TV broadcast last night (November 3rd).



The band previously stated their intention to *record a new album in Texas during the US



Escaping from their creative cocoon, Arcade Fire performed on Election Night with Stephen Colbert.



Unveiling new song 'Generation A', it's a stirring, swirling slice of anthemic indie rock, with Win Butler singing:



“Say wait until you’re older and you will understand / They say the generation’s coming / I don’t think they understand that I am not a patient man...”



Perhaps presciently given the current electoral confusion, he sang: “Say wait until tomorrow / Cos today is always strange...”



Catch 'Generation A' below.



Arcade Fire have debuted a new song on a special election night programme aired on US TV tonight (November 3).

