Denise Bidot Crowned Hero After Alleged Lil Wayne Break Up
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne must be a villain if the Internet is calling his rumored ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot a hero. Social media has come forward to applaud the popular model following speculation of her ditching Weezy F. Baby over his publicized endorsement of President Donald Trump. Denise Bidot Hits Hero Status Over the past few […]
Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne must be a villain if the Internet is calling his rumored ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot a hero. Social media has come forward to applaud the popular model following speculation of her ditching Weezy F. Baby over his publicized endorsement of President Donald Trump. Denise Bidot Hits Hero Status Over the past few […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this