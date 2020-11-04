Denise Bidot Crowned Hero After Alleged Lil Wayne Break Up Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne must be a villain if the Internet is calling his rumored ex-girlfriend Denise Bidot a hero. Social media has come forward to applaud the popular model following speculation of her ditching Weezy F. Baby over his publicized endorsement of President Donald Trump.

