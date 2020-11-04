Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan McCain Reflects on First Election Day Without Dad John McCain in Heartfelt Message

E! Online Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Meghan McCain is feeling "overwhelmed with nostalgia" amid the 2020 presidential election. As votes continue to be counted, The View co-host is reflecting on her first major...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden Secures First Election Day Victory With All 5 Votes in Dixville Notch, NH

Biden Secures First Election Day Victory With All 5 Votes in Dixville Notch, NH 01:00

 According to Fox News, Biden won all five votes in the New Hampshire township, which tallies its results after midnight.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West to Cast First Presidential Vote for Himself [Video]

Kanye West to Cast First Presidential Vote for Himself

Kanye West to Cast First Presidential Vote for Himself. West took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that this will be the first time he's voted in a presidential election. He also shared that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President [Video]

This Day in History: Barack Obama Elected as America’s First Black President

This Day in History: , Barack Obama Elected, as America’s First Black President. November 4, 2008. The 47-year-old Illinois Senator defeated 72-year-old Arizona Senator John McCain to become the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
Kanye West Casts First-Ever Ballot For Himself [Video]

Kanye West Casts First-Ever Ballot For Himself

The rapper posted online on Election Day that it was the first time he had ever voted in an election. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published