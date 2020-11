Wochit Tech - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Long Walk Home: US Citizens Living In Mexico Endure Hours-Long Waits To Cast Votes 00:34 As if dealing with the drama of the US general election wasn't challenging enough, US citizens who live in Mexico--and want to vote--have it even worse. According to Business Insider, those Americans must endure hours-long waits at the border before they reach the ballot box. On Election Day,...