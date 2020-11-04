WATCH Chris Cuomo and Phil Mattingly React as Joe Biden Cuts Trump’s Michigan Lead in HALF Live on CNN

Global  
 

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Phil Mattingly were momentarily flustered when Joe Biden cut Donald Trump's Michigan lead nearly in half while they were doing a live update on their electoral map Wednesday morning.
