WATCH Chris Cuomo and Phil Mattingly React as Joe Biden Cuts Trump’s Michigan Lead in HALF Live on CNN
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
CNN's Chris Cuomo and Phil Mattingly were momentarily flustered when Joe Biden cut Donald Trump's Michigan lead nearly in half while they were doing a live update on their electoral map Wednesday morning.
CNN's Chris Cuomo and Phil Mattingly were momentarily flustered when Joe Biden cut Donald Trump's Michigan lead nearly in half while they were doing a live update on their electoral map Wednesday morning.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this