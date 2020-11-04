What Happens If Joe Biden & Donald Trump Have Electoral College Tie at 269 Each?
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () There’s a slim chance in every Presidential election that the electoral college results in a 269 to 269 tie. The nominee needs 270 votes to officially win the presidency, and it looks like there is a scenario where Donald Trump and Joe Biden could produce a tie. If Joe Biden ends up winning Arizona, Michigan [...]
As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won...
Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that doesn’t guarantee the Democratic candidate victory.... WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •euronews
Tweets about this
Turtleboy Sports It keeps changing by the minute, and it's not over yet. But no matter what happens here the media and pollsters wer… https://t.co/sMKkVOZHds 4 minutes ago
tim!@allipi_ WAIT SO WHAT IF DONALD TRUMP GETS MORE BALLOTS THAN BIDEN BUT BIDEN GETS 270 ELECTORAL VOTES WHAT HAPPENS THEN 10 minutes ago
Marco Spinelli Election update: Michigan is the winner state either Joe Biden or Donald Trump takes it!
If Joe Biden wins Michiga… https://t.co/kE3Ot6LC8Q 12 minutes ago
Jistlab RT @globalnews: Election Day has come and gone, and neither Donald Trump or Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Here's what happens nex… 28 minutes ago
South Asia Time What happens if Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie in votes? https://t.co/sKAu28G7fm 32 minutes ago
Custom Person RT @JustJared: So what actually happens if Donald Trump & Joe Biden tie at 269 Electoral College votes each? Here's what happens in this ve… 35 minutes ago
JustJared.com So what actually happens if Donald Trump & Joe Biden tie at 269 Electoral College votes each? Here's what happens i… https://t.co/VCjjDURUvY 36 minutes ago
David Beckett "Donald Trump, America’s howling id, has not lost this election. Then again, Joe Biden has not won it."
A beautifu… https://t.co/qfHhWiglzN 1 hour ago