What Happens If Joe Biden & Donald Trump Have Electoral College Tie at 269 Each?

Turtleboy Sports It keeps changing by the minute, and it's not over yet. But no matter what happens here the media and pollsters wer… https://t.co/sMKkVOZHds 4 minutes ago tim! @allipi_ WAIT SO WHAT IF DONALD TRUMP GETS MORE BALLOTS THAN BIDEN BUT BIDEN GETS 270 ELECTORAL VOTES WHAT HAPPENS THEN 10 minutes ago Marco Spinelli Election update: Michigan is the winner state either Joe Biden or Donald Trump takes it! If Joe Biden wins Michiga… https://t.co/kE3Ot6LC8Q 12 minutes ago Jistlab RT @globalnews: Election Day has come and gone, and neither Donald Trump or Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Here's what happens nex… 28 minutes ago South Asia Time What happens if Donald Trump and Joe Biden tie in votes? https://t.co/sKAu28G7fm 32 minutes ago Custom Person RT @JustJared: So what actually happens if Donald Trump & Joe Biden tie at 269 Electoral College votes each? Here's what happens in this ve… 35 minutes ago JustJared.com So what actually happens if Donald Trump & Joe Biden tie at 269 Electoral College votes each? Here's what happens i… https://t.co/VCjjDURUvY 36 minutes ago David Beckett "Donald Trump, America’s howling id, has not lost this election. Then again, Joe Biden has not won it." A beautifu… https://t.co/qfHhWiglzN 1 hour ago