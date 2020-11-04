Lana Del Rey Shuts Down Fan Accusing Her of Voting for Trump

Lana Del Rey has pushed back new album



Lana Del Rey has told her fans that she has had to push back the release of her new album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ until next year, due to vinyl production being impacted by the COVID-19.. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:26 Published 2 hours ago

First Stream (10/16/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj and Lana Del Rey | Billboard



Justin Bieber teams up with Benny Blanco on vulnerable new track “Lonely,” Demi Lovato’s drops an anti-Trump anthem and Lana Del Rey gives us a taste of her upcoming album with her new track "Let.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:47 Published 3 weeks ago