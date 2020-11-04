Global  
 

Kanye West's Early Vote Totals Revealed & He Did Not Perform Well

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Kanye West was on the ballot in a handful of states in the Presidential Election, and now, we’re getting a clearer picture of how many voted for him in his brand new party, the “Birthday Party.” As of Wednesday morning (November 4), he had received 60,000 votes nationally. He performed the best in the state [...]
News video: Kanye West to cast first presidential vote for himself

Kanye West to cast first presidential vote for himself 00:55

 West took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that this will be the first time he's voted in a presidential election.

