Kanye West's Early Vote Totals Revealed & He Did Not Perform Well
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Kanye West was on the ballot in a handful of states in the Presidential Election, and now, we’re getting a clearer picture of how many voted for him in his brand new party, the “Birthday Party.” As of Wednesday morning (November 4), he had received 60,000 votes nationally. He performed the best in the state [...]
